ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 49,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,534. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.