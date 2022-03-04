Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SLN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,557. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

