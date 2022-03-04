TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 450,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 5,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,889. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.91.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

