Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL traded down $15.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.