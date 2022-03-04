Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
NYSE BURL traded down $15.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
