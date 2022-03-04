CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

MMC stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

