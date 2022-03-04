Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

