Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

