Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

