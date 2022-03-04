Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $400.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

