Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $82.47.

