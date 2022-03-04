Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

