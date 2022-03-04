BAE Systems (BAESY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53).

2/25/2022 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2022 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/15/2022 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/14/2022 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 685,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

