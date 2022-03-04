Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 40,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

