Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.99. 26,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.