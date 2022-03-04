Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 5,629 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,854,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

