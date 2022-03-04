Webster Bank N. A. Sells 7,697 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $129.43. 13,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.