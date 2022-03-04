Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.32. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.