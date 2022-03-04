Snowball Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $11,778.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.44 or 0.99665489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,518,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,856 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

