Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,005. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

