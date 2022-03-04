Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,157. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

