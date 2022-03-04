Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $132.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.63.

GWRE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.