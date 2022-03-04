Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $132.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.63.

GWRE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

