Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Sells 61,100 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($52.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,212,812.29).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,899 ($38.90) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($194.49).

AAL stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,828 ($51.36). The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,430. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,117 ($55.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,397.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,068.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

