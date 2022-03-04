Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Sells 61,100 Shares

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($52.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,212,812.29).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,899 ($38.90) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($194.49).

AAL stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,828 ($51.36). The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,430. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,117 ($55.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,397.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,068.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.