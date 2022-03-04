Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,789. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.