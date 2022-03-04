Thomas Tesoro Sells 3,500 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,288. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

