Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 24,778 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,547. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

