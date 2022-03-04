Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 24,778 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,547. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.