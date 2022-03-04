Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $17.06 on Friday, reaching $133.00. 229,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $32,424,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.