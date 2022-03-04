Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MGIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

