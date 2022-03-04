Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 6,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,176. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

