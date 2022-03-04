Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.93). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,666. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

