Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

