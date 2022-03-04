Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.37. 42,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average of $228.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

