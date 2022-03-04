Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

