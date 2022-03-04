Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 55,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,506. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

