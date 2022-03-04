First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Holdings Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 1.29% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

