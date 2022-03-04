Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,102.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,429.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,372.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

