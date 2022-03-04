Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,897 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

