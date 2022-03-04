Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.