Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,517.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 221,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 208,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.