Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $16.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE FORG opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

