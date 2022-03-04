Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 359.8% in February

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
KBWD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
