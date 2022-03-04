UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Short Interest Up 337.0% in February

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the January 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on USER. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,610. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

