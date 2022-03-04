Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Cowen

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $345.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

