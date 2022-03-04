Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

