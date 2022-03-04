Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $11.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,326. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

