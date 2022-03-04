Morgan Stanley Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

PSTG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 70,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

