Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 66,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anaplan by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

