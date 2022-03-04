First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE FF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,690. First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$212.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares in the company, valued at C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

