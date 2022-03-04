Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CL King from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after buying an additional 103,345 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

