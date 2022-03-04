HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
