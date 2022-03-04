HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.