Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

